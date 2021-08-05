White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

