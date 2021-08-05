WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

WHF stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $312.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

