Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%.

WSR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,708. The company has a market cap of $400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

