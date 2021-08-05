Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.83. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 543,625 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a P/E ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

