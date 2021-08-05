Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $211.19 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
See Also: Holder of Record
