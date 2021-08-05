Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $211.19 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

