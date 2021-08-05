Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Wings has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $10,856.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00945594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00097429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.