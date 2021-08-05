Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $178.99

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.99 and last traded at $178.99, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.94.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 185.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $2,559,185.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,671 shares of company stock worth $15,498,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Wingstop by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Wingstop by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 112,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

