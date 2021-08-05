Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $177.39 or 0.00450867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.12 million and $15,525.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00946634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00097268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,333 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.