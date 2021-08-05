Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $140.07 and last traded at $138.21, with a volume of 8303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.66.

The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $15,130,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Workiva by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

