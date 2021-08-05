X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $8.24 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. X-CASH has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $54,881.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

