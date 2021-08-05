Xend Finance (XEND) One Day Volume Hits $2.33 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

