Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

XHR opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

