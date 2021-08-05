XIO (XIO) Market Cap Hits $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 150% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

