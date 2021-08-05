XR Securities LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

XR Securities LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $190.57. 29,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,089. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

