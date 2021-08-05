XR Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

XR Securities LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $795.00. 13,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.65. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $798.57. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.