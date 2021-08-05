Xylem Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.