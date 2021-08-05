Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

