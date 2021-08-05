Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Shares of YELL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 1,779,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. Yellow has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $289.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

