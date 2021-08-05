Yellow Road 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,622.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 38% higher against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $720,171.49 and approximately $55,622.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00100784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,987.90 or 1.00026092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.46 or 0.00825972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

