YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.84. 85,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,559. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.63.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

