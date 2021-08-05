Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post sales of $22.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.56 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $89.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 25.70%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

