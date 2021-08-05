Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Million

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post sales of $22.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.56 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $89.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 25.70%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.