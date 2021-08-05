Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.88 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.54. 27,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $236.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Dollar General by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

