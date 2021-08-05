Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $100.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the highest is $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $398.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $422.54 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,645. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

