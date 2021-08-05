Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $30.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.60 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $130.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,814. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

