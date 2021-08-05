Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pentair by 64.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pentair by 52.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

