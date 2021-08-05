Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $460.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

