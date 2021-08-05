Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce sales of $302.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 1,103,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

