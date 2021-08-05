Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.17. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,576,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,829,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $9,613,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 119,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.