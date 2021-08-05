Zacks: Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post $91.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. comScore reported sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

comScore stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 19,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.18. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

