Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Savara posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

SVRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $4,852,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVRA remained flat at $$1.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

