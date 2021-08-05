Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.02. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289,823 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 479,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,707. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.