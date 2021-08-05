Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.02. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289,823 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 479,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,707. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

