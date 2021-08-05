Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,349. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

