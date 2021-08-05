Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 7,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,282. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

