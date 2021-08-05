Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 12,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,428. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $570.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

