Zacks: Brokerages Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISUN. TheStreet lowered iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

