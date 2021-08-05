Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LiveVox stock remained flat at $$6.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.