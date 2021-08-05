Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

