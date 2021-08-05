Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Hold

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

