Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Sell

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $88.95 price target on Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

