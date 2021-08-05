Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

POR stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.