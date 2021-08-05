Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $7,237,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

