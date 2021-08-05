Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Hold

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

WABC opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

