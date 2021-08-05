Zacks Investment Research Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 12,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $306.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $5,148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

