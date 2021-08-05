Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Sell

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.43. 11,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,998 shares of company stock valued at $23,464,212 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $79,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

