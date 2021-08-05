Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

