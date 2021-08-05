Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Hold

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

