Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to “Buy”

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

CUBE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. 975,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,752. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,712,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.