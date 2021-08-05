Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Buy

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

