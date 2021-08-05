Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to “Buy”

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSAT. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 78.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 168,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $926,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.