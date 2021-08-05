Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to “Hold”

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.